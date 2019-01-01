QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.75
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Acom is a Japanese consumer finance company. Its four core business categories are loan and credit, guarantee services, loan servicing, and overseas financials. Its loan and credit business offers credit cards and unsecured loans. The guarantee segment provides credit guarantee services, including loan portfolios and marketing analyses. The firm also offers loan administrative services in its loan servicing segment. Acom's overseas businesses are mostly in the retail finance sector in Thailand and Indonesia. In addition to ATMs, Acom's distribution relies on multifaceted sales channels, including a call center, Internet services, and mobile phones. The company earns most of its revenue from its loan and credit card business in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acom Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acom Co (ACJJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acom Co (OTCPK: ACJJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acom Co's (ACJJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acom Co.

Q

What is the target price for Acom Co (ACJJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acom Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Acom Co (ACJJF)?

A

The stock price for Acom Co (OTCPK: ACJJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acom Co (ACJJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acom Co.

Q

When is Acom Co (OTCPK:ACJJF) reporting earnings?

A

Acom Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acom Co (ACJJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acom Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Acom Co (ACJJF) operate in?

A

Acom Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.