There is no Press for this Ticker
Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd is engaged in planting, cultivation, and selling of agricultural produce. The company is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of fruit juice concentrates, fruit purees and frozen fruits and vegetables. It operates intwo segments Plantation Operation; and Fruit Distribution Operation. The company generates maximum revenue from China.

Asian Citrus Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asian Citrus Holdings (OTCPK: ACITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asian Citrus Holdings's (ACITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asian Citrus Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asian Citrus Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF)?

A

The stock price for Asian Citrus Holdings (OTCPK: ACITF) is $0.05 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:14:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asian Citrus Holdings.

Q

When is Asian Citrus Holdings (OTCPK:ACITF) reporting earnings?

A

Asian Citrus Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asian Citrus Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Asian Citrus Holdings (ACITF) operate in?

A

Asian Citrus Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.