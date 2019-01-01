QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.09 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
707.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AIMS APAC REIT operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of the income-producing real estate located throughout the Asia-Pacific region that is used for industrial purposes, including, but not limited to, warehousing and distribution activities, business park activities, and manufacturing activities. It operates through the Singapore and Australia geographical segments out of which Singapore accounts for majority revenue.

Analyst Ratings

AIMS APAC REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIMS APAC REIT (OTC: ACIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIMS APAC REIT's (ACIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIMS APAC REIT.

Q

What is the target price for AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIMS APAC REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF)?

A

The stock price for AIMS APAC REIT (OTC: ACIRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIMS APAC REIT.

Q

When is AIMS APAC REIT (OTC:ACIRF) reporting earnings?

A

AIMS APAC REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIMS APAC REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does AIMS APAC REIT (ACIRF) operate in?

A

AIMS APAC REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.