Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.8 - 10.6
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
295.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Subsea 7 is one of the largest engineering and construction (E&C) service providers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides a range of services, including subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF), fabrication, installation, maintenance, and heavy lifting, among many others. It's increasingly focusing on renewables, particularly offshore wind farms, which require equipment and expertise similar to offshore oil and gas developments.

Subsea 7 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Subsea 7 (ACGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Subsea 7 (OTCPK: ACGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Subsea 7's (ACGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Subsea 7.

Q

What is the target price for Subsea 7 (ACGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Subsea 7

Q

Current Stock Price for Subsea 7 (ACGYF)?

A

The stock price for Subsea 7 (OTCPK: ACGYF) is $7.7 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:03:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Subsea 7 (ACGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Subsea 7.

Q

When is Subsea 7 (OTCPK:ACGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Subsea 7 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Subsea 7 (ACGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Subsea 7.

Q

What sector and industry does Subsea 7 (ACGYF) operate in?

A

Subsea 7 is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.