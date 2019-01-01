QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Alliance Creative Group Inc up is a packaging solutions company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. It helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions. It is primarily focused on flexible packaging, clear rigid packaging, and folding cartons in the food and beverage industry. The ACG ecosystem includes domestic and international partnerships and maintains a distribution network, supported out of 8 different warehouse locations in North America.

Alliance Creative Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliance Creative Group (OTCPK: ACGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alliance Creative Group's (ACGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alliance Creative Group.

Q

What is the target price for Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alliance Creative Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliance Creative Group (ACGX)?

A

The stock price for Alliance Creative Group (OTCPK: ACGX) is $0.195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alliance Creative Group.

Q

When is Alliance Creative Group (OTCPK:ACGX) reporting earnings?

A

Alliance Creative Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliance Creative Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) operate in?

A

Alliance Creative Group is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.