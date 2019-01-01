QQQ
AMC Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in the business of mortgage broking.

AMC Financial Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMC Financial Holdings (OTCEM: ACFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMC Financial Holdings's (ACFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMC Financial Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMC Financial Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL)?

A

The stock price for AMC Financial Holdings (OTCEM: ACFL) is $0.046 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 16:01:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2008.

Q

When is AMC Financial Holdings (OTCEM:ACFL) reporting earnings?

A

AMC Financial Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMC Financial Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) operate in?

A

AMC Financial Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.