QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.95/4.68%
52 Wk
19.64 - 25
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
54.12
Open
-
P/E
12.14
EPS
0.39
Shares
212.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ACEA SpA is an Italian-based electricity and water utility company. It operates chiefly in Rome and other cities in Lazio, a central Italian region. With the help of its various subsidiaries and numerous ventures, Acea produces and sells energy, utilities, and environmental products and services. The company derives a majority of its revenue from its water segment (drinking water and sewage system), with additional revenue coming from its energy (electricity and natural gas), networks (distribution services), and environmental (research and development and consultancy services) segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACEA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACEA (ACEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACEA (OTCPK: ACEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACEA's (ACEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACEA.

Q

What is the target price for ACEA (ACEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACEA

Q

Current Stock Price for ACEA (ACEJF)?

A

The stock price for ACEA (OTCPK: ACEJF) is $20.4 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:40:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACEA (ACEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACEA.

Q

When is ACEA (OTCPK:ACEJF) reporting earnings?

A

ACEA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACEA (ACEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACEA.

Q

What sector and industry does ACEA (ACEJF) operate in?

A

ACEA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.