QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.32 - 7.53
Vol / Avg.
19.4K/102.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.65 - 8.68
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.46
P/E
-
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:17AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Accor operates 769,000 rooms across over 30 brands addressing the economy through luxury segments, as of Sept. 30, 2021. Ibis (economy scale) is the largest brand (38% of total rooms at the end of 2020), followed by Novotel (14%) and Mercure (15%). FRHI offers additional luxury and North American exposure. After the sale of the majority of HotelInvest (owned assets) in 2018-19, the majority of total EBITDA comes from HotelServices (asset-light). Northern Europe represents 23% of rooms, Southern Europe 21%, Asia-Pacific region 32%, Americas 13%, and India, Middle East, and Africa 12%. Economy and midscale are 74% of rooms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accor (ACCYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accor (OTCPK: ACCYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accor's (ACCYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accor.

Q

What is the target price for Accor (ACCYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accor (OTCPK: ACCYY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ACCYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accor (ACCYY)?

A

The stock price for Accor (OTCPK: ACCYY) is $7.455 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accor (ACCYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accor.

Q

When is Accor (OTCPK:ACCYY) reporting earnings?

A

Accor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accor (ACCYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accor.

Q

What sector and industry does Accor (ACCYY) operate in?

A

Accor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.