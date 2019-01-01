Accor operates 769,000 rooms across over 30 brands addressing the economy through luxury segments, as of Sept. 30, 2021. Ibis (economy scale) is the largest brand (38% of total rooms at the end of 2020), followed by Novotel (14%) and Mercure (15%). FRHI offers additional luxury and North American exposure. After the sale of the majority of HotelInvest (owned assets) in 2018-19, the majority of total EBITDA comes from HotelServices (asset-light). Northern Europe represents 23% of rooms, Southern Europe 21%, Asia-Pacific region 32%, Americas 13%, and India, Middle East, and Africa 12%. Economy and midscale are 74% of rooms.