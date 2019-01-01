QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Safeplus International Holdings Ltd, formerly Biophan Technologies Inc is focused on developing technologies for the companies in the medical device industry. It also offers MRI compatible implants and devices, and circulatory support systems.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Safeplus International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Safeplus International (ACAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safeplus International (OTCPK: ACAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safeplus International's (ACAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safeplus International.

Q

What is the target price for Safeplus International (ACAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safeplus International

Q

Current Stock Price for Safeplus International (ACAI)?

A

The stock price for Safeplus International (OTCPK: ACAI) is $0.135 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safeplus International (ACAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safeplus International.

Q

When is Safeplus International (OTCPK:ACAI) reporting earnings?

A

Safeplus International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safeplus International (ACAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safeplus International.

Q

What sector and industry does Safeplus International (ACAI) operate in?

A

Safeplus International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.