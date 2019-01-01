QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Affinity Beverage Group Inc is focused on branded consumer product acquisition opportunities in the health and wellness sector. The company primarily targets lifestyle brands, companies, and exclusive brand distribution rights focusing on traditional and non-traditional, healthy beverage options. It will also seek opportunities in young brands specializing in all natural/organic foods, bio-food, supplements and personal care products for strategic partnerships, distribution agreements, and potential acquisition.

Affinity Beverage Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affinity Beverage Group (OTCEM: ABVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affinity Beverage Group's (ABVG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affinity Beverage Group.

Q

What is the target price for Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affinity Beverage Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG)?

A

The stock price for Affinity Beverage Group (OTCEM: ABVG) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:56:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affinity Beverage Group.

Q

When is Affinity Beverage Group (OTCEM:ABVG) reporting earnings?

A

Affinity Beverage Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affinity Beverage Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Affinity Beverage Group (ABVG) operate in?

A

Affinity Beverage Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.