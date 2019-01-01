QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
8.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
582.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prodigy Gold NL is the gold exploration company. Its exploration project portfolio comprises the bluebush gold project, euro gold project, lake mackay project, north arunta project, and suplejack gold project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prodigy Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Prodigy Gold (ABMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prodigy Gold (OTCGM: ABMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prodigy Gold's (ABMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prodigy Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Prodigy Gold (ABMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prodigy Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Prodigy Gold (ABMMF)?

A

The stock price for Prodigy Gold (OTCGM: ABMMF) is $0.015 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 16:20:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prodigy Gold (ABMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prodigy Gold.

Q

When is Prodigy Gold (OTCGM:ABMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Prodigy Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prodigy Gold (ABMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prodigy Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Prodigy Gold (ABMMF) operate in?

A

Prodigy Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.