American Biltrite Inc is engaged in providing flooring products, tape products, jewelry, and rubber products globally. It offers all the products from its operating divisions, Tape Division, K&M Associates L.P., and American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd. The Tape products division provides specialized pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting. American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd manufactures and distributes commercial flooring and performance sheet rubber throughout North America. K&M Associates L.P. supplies fashion jewelry, sells both branded and private label products to a wide range of retail customers.