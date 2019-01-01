QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
American Biltrite Inc is engaged in providing flooring products, tape products, jewelry, and rubber products globally. It offers all the products from its operating divisions, Tape Division, K&M Associates L.P., and American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd. The Tape products division provides specialized pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting. American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd manufactures and distributes commercial flooring and performance sheet rubber throughout North America. K&M Associates L.P. supplies fashion jewelry, sells both branded and private label products to a wide range of retail customers.

American Biltrite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Biltrite (ABLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Biltrite (OTCPK: ABLT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Biltrite's (ABLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Biltrite.

Q

What is the target price for American Biltrite (ABLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Biltrite

Q

Current Stock Price for American Biltrite (ABLT)?

A

The stock price for American Biltrite (OTCPK: ABLT) is $182 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:24:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Biltrite (ABLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2003 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2003.

Q

When is American Biltrite (OTCPK:ABLT) reporting earnings?

A

American Biltrite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Biltrite (ABLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Biltrite.

Q

What sector and industry does American Biltrite (ABLT) operate in?

A

American Biltrite is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.