Alten is an engineering and technology consulting firm. The company provides design and research projects for the technical and information systems divisions of corporate clients in the industrial, telecommunications and service sectors. Alten's business consists of three operating segments: engineering and technology consulting; telecoms and networks; and information systems. The engineering and technology consulting segment contributes the majority of group revenue. Alten generates approximately half of its revenue in France with most of the balance derived in other European countries.

Alten Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alten (ABLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alten (OTCGM: ABLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alten's (ABLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alten.

Q

What is the target price for Alten (ABLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alten

Q

Current Stock Price for Alten (ABLGF)?

A

The stock price for Alten (OTCGM: ABLGF) is $115 last updated Wed Nov 27 2019 15:10:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alten (ABLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alten.

Q

When is Alten (OTCGM:ABLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Alten does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alten (ABLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alten.

Q

What sector and industry does Alten (ABLGF) operate in?

A

Alten is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.