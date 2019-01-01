Ability Inc is a holding company which provides advanced interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence products and solutions that serve the needs and increasing challenges of security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies and homeland security agencies across the world. The company specializes in offering off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from both cellular and satellite communication networks and deciphering solutions for both cellular and satellite communications. Its portfolio of cellular communications solutions includes interception of voice, SMS, and data, an advanced geolocation system, and cyber solutions. Most of the company's revenue comes from the Asia region.