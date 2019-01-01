ATI Airtest Technologies Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of air testing equipment and related services in Canada and the United States. Its product offering includes WiFi Transmitters, Portables/Data Logging, EnOcean Transmitters, CO2 Demand Controlled Ventilation, Parking Garage Ventilation, Air Velocity, Agriculture, Gases For Health and Safety, Industrial Dew Point, Industrial Humidity and Temp, Moisture In Oil and Calibration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.