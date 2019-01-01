QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Global Acquisitions Corp is a shell company. Its business plan is to seek, investigate, and, if warranted, acquire an interest in a business opportunity.

Global Acquisitions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Acquisitions (AASP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Acquisitions (OTCPK: AASP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Acquisitions's (AASP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Global Acquisitions (AASP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Acquisitions (AASP)?

A

The stock price for Global Acquisitions (OTCPK: AASP) is $0.45 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Acquisitions (AASP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Acquisitions.

Q

When is Global Acquisitions (OTCPK:AASP) reporting earnings?

A

Global Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Acquisitions (AASP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Acquisitions (AASP) operate in?

A

Global Acquisitions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.