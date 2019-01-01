QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
AAP Inc designs, develops and markets innovative and easy-to-use personal communications management products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AAP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AAP (AAPJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAP (OTCPK: AAPJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AAP's (AAPJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AAP.

Q

What is the target price for AAP (AAPJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AAP

Q

Current Stock Price for AAP (AAPJ)?

A

The stock price for AAP (OTCPK: AAPJ) is $0.0338 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAP (AAPJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAP.

Q

When is AAP (OTCPK:AAPJ) reporting earnings?

A

AAP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AAP (AAPJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAP.

Q

What sector and industry does AAP (AAPJ) operate in?

A

AAP is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.