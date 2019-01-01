|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Aires (OTCQB: AAIRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for American Aires.
There is no analysis for American Aires
The stock price for American Aires (OTCQB: AAIRF) is $0.07272 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:08:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Aires.
American Aires does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for American Aires.
American Aires is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.