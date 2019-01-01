QQQ
American Aires Inc is engaged in the production, distribution, and sales of electromagnetic protection devices. The company has three products: Air Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro, and Aires Guardian, and other products in the development phase.

American Aires Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Aires (AAIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Aires (OTCQB: AAIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Aires's (AAIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Aires.

Q

What is the target price for American Aires (AAIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Aires

Q

Current Stock Price for American Aires (AAIRF)?

A

The stock price for American Aires (OTCQB: AAIRF) is $0.07272 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:08:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Aires (AAIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Aires.

Q

When is American Aires (OTCQB:AAIRF) reporting earnings?

A

American Aires does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Aires (AAIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Aires.

Q

What sector and industry does American Aires (AAIRF) operate in?

A

American Aires is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.