Range
2.08 - 2.08
Vol / Avg.
21.7K/399K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.96 - 2.17
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.08
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Airtel Africa PLC is engaged in providing affordable and innovative mobile services. The company's geographical segments include Nigeria; East Africa and Francophone Africa. It generates maximum revenue from the Nigeria segment. East Africa segment comprising operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa segment comprising operations in Niger, Gabon, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Seychelles.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Airtel Africa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airtel Africa (AAFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airtel Africa (OTCPK: AAFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airtel Africa's (AAFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Airtel Africa.

Q

What is the target price for Airtel Africa (AAFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Airtel Africa

Q

Current Stock Price for Airtel Africa (AAFRF)?

A

The stock price for Airtel Africa (OTCPK: AAFRF) is $2.0833 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:37:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Airtel Africa (AAFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airtel Africa.

Q

When is Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Airtel Africa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Airtel Africa (AAFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airtel Africa.

Q

What sector and industry does Airtel Africa (AAFRF) operate in?

A

Airtel Africa is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.