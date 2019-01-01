Airtel Africa PLC is engaged in providing affordable and innovative mobile services. The company's geographical segments include Nigeria; East Africa and Francophone Africa. It generates maximum revenue from the Nigeria segment. East Africa segment comprising operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa segment comprising operations in Niger, Gabon, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Seychelles.