AAC Tech Hldgs
(OTCPK:AACAY)
1.9701
-0.0199[-1.00%]
At close: May 27
2.15
0.1799[9.13%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low1.95 - 2
52 Week High/Low1.89 - 7.65
Open / Close1.98 / 1.97
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.65.5K / 175.6K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E12.11
50d Avg. Price2.16
Div / Yield0.05/2.61%
Payout Ratio30.31
EPS-
Total Float-

AAC Tech Hldgs (OTC:AACAY), Dividends

AAC Tech Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AAC Tech Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.96%

Annual Dividend

$0.1019

Last Dividend

Sep 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AAC Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAC Tech Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 11, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 11, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for AAC Tech Hldgs (OTCPK:AACAY)?
A

AAC Tech Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AAC Tech Hldgs (AACAY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on October 11, 2018.

