12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock rose 85.6% to $0.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares increased by 28.74% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares increased by 22.88% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock moved upwards by 20.68% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock increased by 20.47% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock increased by 20.09% to $34.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares declined by 48.5% to $18.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $884.6 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 13.97% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock decreased by 12.13% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock declined by 7.94% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares fell 7.38% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.
