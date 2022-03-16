 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock rose 85.6% to $0.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares increased by 28.74% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares increased by 22.88% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock moved upwards by 20.68% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock increased by 20.47% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock increased by 20.09% to $34.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

 

Losers

  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares declined by 48.5% to $18.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $884.6 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 13.97% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock decreased by 12.13% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares declined by 11.12% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock declined by 7.94% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares fell 7.38% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IMAB + BTTX)

40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 200 Points; ANI Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Tumbles 8%
Why I-Mab Shares Are Jumping Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com