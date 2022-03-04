 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:15am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock rose 23.6% to $0.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock increased by 18.42% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock increased by 13.67% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares rose 11.12% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares rose 10.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Procaps Gr (NASDAQ:PROC) stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 27.7% to $2.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $512.5 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 21.72% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell 12.14% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock fell 10.76% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock declined by 8.5% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock declined by 8.32% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

