9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $52.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 billion.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) stock rose 1.84% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $258.6 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock rose 1.49% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) shares increased by 1.46% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) stock declined by 10.13% to $26.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.5 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 5.77% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.1 million.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 5.75% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares declined by 4.6% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares decreased by 4.46% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

