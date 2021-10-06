9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $52.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 billion.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) stock rose 1.84% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $258.6 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock rose 1.49% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) shares increased by 1.46% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 billion.
Losers
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) stock declined by 10.13% to $26.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.5 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 5.77% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.1 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 5.75% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares declined by 4.6% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares decreased by 4.46% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers