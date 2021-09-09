12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock increased by 7.96% to $9.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $658.8 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $9.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 4.98% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $151.4 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 2.63% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 17.76% to $10.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.1 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock fell 3.79% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $554.6 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 3.65% to $11.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock declined by 3.37% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 2.6% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.9 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares fell 2.49% to $11.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
