12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:32am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock increased by 7.96% to $9.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $658.8 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $9.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 4.98% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $151.4 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 2.63% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 17.76% to $10.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.1 million.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock fell 3.79% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $554.6 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 3.65% to $11.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock declined by 3.37% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 2.6% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.9 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares fell 2.49% to $11.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

