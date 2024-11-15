Larry Kudlow As Trump Economic Advisor? Fox Business Host Under Consideration For Return To White House (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from Fox News.

Economist and news analyst Larry Kudlow could return to a role in the White House with the former National Economic Council Director being eyed for a role among Donald Trump's growing list of possible Cabinet nominees and advisors.

What Happened: Kudlow, who is a Fox Business Network host, served as the National Economic Council Director for Trump from 2018 to 2021.

Kudlow is being eyed to return to the Trump administration after Trump's recent win in the 2024 presidential election.

The economist, who met with Trump recently at Mar-a-Lago, could be considered to lead the National Economic Council once again or for a role within the Treasury Department, as reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal.

Kudlow has remained in touch with Trump since leaving the White House and has spoken positively of the president-elect on Fox Business, leading to Trump allies supporting the economist’s return to a White House role, according to the report.

Fox News told Benzinga in a statement Friday that Kudlow isn’t going anywhere.

"Larry Kudlow recently signed a new deal to continue hosting his eponymous program on FOX Business and has no plans to leave his current role helming one of the highest rated shows on the network,” a Fox spokesperson said.

Why It's Important: Kudlow began his role as National Economic Council Director in April 2018 and remained in the role until the end of Trump's presidency. While other members of Trump's cabinet and administration left or got fired, Kudlow stayed.

Reports of Kudlow being considered for a White House role comes as some Trump allies say there is a growing battle between several candidates like Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent for economic roles in the Trump administration.

The campaigning for the role of Treasury secretary has upset Trump, according to the report, which could mean he goes a different direction in naming his new economic advisor and leadership picks.

Other names being considered for economic positions include Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, the WSJ reported.

The week has been full of several announcements from Trump on who he is planning to nominate for key White House roles once his term begins in January. More announcements are expected between now and then.

