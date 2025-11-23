Forget College, 93% Of Americans Believe This Offers Better Job Stability: Study

A study has found that a significant majority of Americans perceive union-backed apprenticeships as a more secure career path compared to obtaining a college degree.

What Happened: The study carried out by LaborStrong, found that 93% of participants felt that a union-backed apprenticeship offered superior job security than a college degree.

The study, titled the 2025 Apprenticeship Perceptions Index, was conducted in collaboration with Pollfish and included 1,000 workers aged 18 to 64.

Additionally, the study discovered that 43% of respondents felt apprenticeships imparted more practical job skills than college.

Despite the strong faith in apprenticeships, the study highlighted that college education is generally held in higher esteem than apprenticeships, with 63% of participants believing that trade apprenticeships deserved more recognition than they currently receive.

When questioned on whether apprenticeships should receive the same level of funding and policy attention from the government as colleges, 35% strongly agreed and 36% somewhat agreed.

Also Read: Donald Trump Faces Broad Discontent as 60% Americans Disapprove of His Economic Leadership

The Education Data Initiative reported that annual tuition at an in-state college is $9,750, while out-of-state college tuition is $28,386. In contrast, North America's Building Trades Union (NABTU) estimated that it costs $10,000 per year to train an apprentice.

Why It Matters: The NABTU also revealed that 91% of workers who undergo apprentice training are still at the same company nine months after they're hired, indicating a higher return on investment and increased productivity.

This data underscores the growing perception of apprenticeships as a viable and secure career path.

It also highlights the need for increased recognition and funding for apprenticeships, which could potentially lead to a shift in how job security and career progression are viewed in the United States.

Read Next

Donald Trump Lauds Economic Success, Yet Public Sentiment Tells A Different Story

Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images