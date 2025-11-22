Dave Ramsey Tells $35K-A-Year Mom Married To Man With 3 Kids From 3 Women: 'There's No Dignity In The Way He's Behaving Now'

A caller named Angela from New Mexico asked "The Ramsey Show" for help managing her husband's unpaid child-support debt.

She said he has three children with three women, owes $58,000 in back support, and does not earn enough to address it. Personal finance host Dave Ramsey heard the details and said during the broadcast, "There's no dignity in the way he's behaving now."

Income Gap Deepens Household Pressure

Angela told Ramsey she earns $17 an hour working full-time, bringing in about $35,000 a year. She said they have an additional $5,000 in debt, including a car loan.

Her husband tried launching a landscaping business in April, but she said it brings in only $500 to $1,000 a month and slows down as the weather changes. She said the income is not steady and does not cover the obligations piling up around them.

Ramsey responded that the math does not support their current approach. He said her husband "needs to get his income up 10x" to meet the responsibilities already in place.

Angela said he stays home with their two children, but during school hours, "he's not really doing much," outside of trying to market the business. Ramsey said the effort does not match the size of the debt and told her the issue has grown far beyond a budgeting strategy.

Back Support Debt Raises Legal Risks

Angela said she worries about choosing one child over another if they tried using a debt-snowball method to pay the arrears.

Ramsey said the real problem is the lack of income behind the obligations. He told her the unpaid support involves "a guy that owes $58,000 for three children that he's not taking care of," and said the situation requires immediate action.

She said authorities have already shown up at their home, and her husband's driver's license has been revoked. Ramsey said many states step in when parents fall behind and warned that ignoring the issue increases the chance of legal trouble.

He told her the pattern she described reflects "a series of behaviors" that prevent him from supporting his children, contributing financially, or stabilizing their household. He added that her concern for the children "in a moral good way" stands out compared to her husband's current direction.

Ramsey Calls For Community Support And New Habits

Ramsey said the arrears are a symptom of deeper problems, including stalled routines and a lack of direction.

He said her husband needs to rebuild his habits with support from strong community voices and suggested finding a local church with a pastor who can guide him. He told her that work ethic, character, and accountability must shift before income can change.

Image: Shutterstock