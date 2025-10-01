Wife Shocked $7.5K Saved For Car Was Loaned To Mother-In-Law: 'I Don't Understand Why We're Not Seriously Inquiring About Cars And Buying One'

A stay-at-home mother said she was blindsided after learning her husband secretly lent $7,500, which they had saved for a car, to his mother's business. She explained on Reddit that the money was meant to replace her totaled vehicle.

Instead, she was left without reliable transportation for her two toddlers, after her husband transferred the funds into his mother's account without telling her.

Transfer Meant For Car Purchase

The woman said her husband suggested moving the funds because their online bank restricted ATM withdrawals to $500 a day.

He believed transferring the full amount to his mother's account would make it easier to secure a cashier's check. Soon after, his mother mentioned her company was $7,000 short on payroll, and the husband agreed to use the savings to cover it.

She recalled questioning him repeatedly, when he declined every car listing she sent. "We have the money. I don't understand why we're not seriously inquiring about cars and buying one," she told her mother-in-law in frustration. Days later, she discovered both her husband and his mother knew the truth.

Repayment Delays Raise More Questions

The husband reportedly expected repayment quickly, with an additional $1,500 in interest, once his mother's pending loan cleared. He later admitted he hoped to surprise his wife by announcing they could shop for cars in the $9,000 range. Instead, more than two weeks passed without repayment.

Commenters questioned why the money needed to go through his mother's account at all. One person asked directly, "Why couldn't you get a cashier's check from your bank?" Another wrote, "This doesn't make sense. Every time I've bought a car, I've been able to use my checkbook. You don't need cash to buy a car."

Backlash Over Secrecy And Trust

In an update, the wife said her husband showed her chat records with their bank confirming the advice to transfer funds elsewhere. He admitted miscalculating the repayment timeline and said he regretted not consulting her.

"He said he realizes that he messed up and should have talked to me about it, and if he could take it back he would," she explained.

But the online discussion intensified. One commenter said, "He needs to start taking the bus to work until you can buy another family car. I am dumbfounded. You must feel so angry, betrayed, deliberately and consistently deceived! Needless to say, his mom can NEVER be trusted around your money again."

Another added, "I find it very convenient he transferred 7.5k and she was short 7k … Honestly I think he planned this and OP is being lied to."

