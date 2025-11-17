'He's The Problem, She's The Symptom,' Dave Ramsey Says After 25-Year-Old Husband Let His Mom Write Their Budget And Called His Wife Childish

A 25-year-old husband from Birmingham, Alabama got a harsh reaction on "The Ramsey Show" when his wife called in to say he'd let his mother take over the couple's household budget.

The caller, Brittany, 23, said she was shocked when her husband invited his mom to their home and handed her their financial records, even after she'd begged him not to. "He told me that I was acting like a child," she said.

Boundaries Crossed And Feelings Bruised

Personal finance expert and host Dave Ramsey didn't hold back. "That's a boundary violation," he said during the show, calling the husband a "mama's boy."

His co-host and daughter, Rachel Cruze, added that the real issue wasn't the budget but the lack of respect. "Your husband didn't listen to you," she said. "He brushed you off and bulldozed through."

When Brittany told her husband that his mother shouldn't be involved, she said he dismissed her concerns and insisted she was overreacting.

The mother-in-law later texted both of them a completed version of the budget — detailing their income and savings plan — which Brittany said she never agreed to. She then replied, saying the couple would decide what to do with their money, a move her husband called "rude."

Ramsey Says It's A Marriage Issue, Not A Money One

Ramsey told Brittany she wasn't crazy to feel violated. "He's the problem, she's the symptom," he said, urging her to stop confronting her mother-in-law and focus on rebuilding trust with her husband. "This is a relationship question, not a budget question," he added.

Cruze suggested the couple seek marriage counseling, saying the husband's refusal to consider therapy was a warning sign. "He needs to hear from someone he respects," she said.

Ramsey agreed, urging Brittany to find a local pastor or counselor who could meet with them if her husband continued to resist counseling.

When Parents Don't Know When To Stop

Ramsey later drew from his own experience as a father, saying he's never made a budget for any of his married children despite being "the guy that teaches America how to do a budget."

Cruze recalled asking him for financial advice early in her marriage, and Ramsey deliberately refused to answer to give her and her husband space to learn.

"You can ask for help," Ramsey said, "but only if the person you ask understands boundaries." He added that parental involvement in finances can be healthy when both spouses agree and when parents don't take control.

Image: Shutterstock