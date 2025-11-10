A 28-Year-Old And His Wife Moved In With His Parents To Save Cash. Dave Ramsey Hosts Can't Wrap Their Heads Around It, Laughing Out Loud

Drew called into “The Ramsey Show” with a simple question about buying an electric bike. But it quickly turned into a much deeper conversation about adulthood, dignity and whether newlyweds should be living with their parents.

“We just got married a couple of months ago,” Drew explained. He and his wife decided not to buy a house right away because of high interest rates. Instead, they moved in with his parents to save money.

Financially Smart, But Personally Costly?

Drew said the couple is saving $3,000 a month and already has about $60,000 in the bank. They're also debt-free, have two paid-off cars, and make a little over $100,000 a year combined.

He insisted the living situation wasn't bad at all. “The situation is not bad,” Drew said. “We have a great relationship with my family.” He added that his wife doesn't mind the arrangement either.

Still, co-host George Kamel questioned whether something deeper might be going on. “Are there some codependency issues going on here, Drew?” he asked. Drew replied, “I don’t believe so. No, we’re just trying to save as much money as we can.”

Despite the strong financials, co-host Rachel Cruze challenged the arrangement. The core of her argument was that financial strategy shouldn’t come at the cost of personal growth and self-reliance.

“There's nothing in me that wants to be in the house with parents or in-laws for an extended period of time,” Cruze said. “You’re a man. You got this. You got to like—come on, come on.”

The hosts couldn't get past the idea that two capable adults were choosing to live with family instead of renting. “You can have a great relationship with your family and also not live with them,” Kamel said.

Drew pushed back, saying they plan to move out early next year. “We're planning on saving $3,000 a month until then while we look at a house,” he explained.

But that didn't satisfy the hosts. Kamel added, “Jumping from living with mom to being a homeowner is just too big of a gap. It's going to be a rude awakening.”

The electric bike Drew wanted costs around $4,000. When asked why he wouldn't just rent now and push back the bike purchase, Drew hesitated. That's when the hosts struck a deal: buy the bike only if he also commits to moving out.

They wrapped the call by giving Drew credit for being smart with money, but urged him to stop delaying adulthood. “If it slows you down six months to buy a house, I'm okay with that for the sake of your dignity,” Kamel said.

