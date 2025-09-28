The Idea Of Leaving Home At 18 Is Under Fire. Critics Call It 'A Capitalist Psyop' That Benefits Landlords And Corporations

A recent Reddit thread on r/antiwork has reignited a heated conversation around the cultural expectation that young adults should move out of their parents’ homes at 18. The original poster was outspoken, calling the entire idea “a capitalist psyop” or a “scam” that isolates people and benefits landlords and corporations.

A System That Profits From Isolation

“They got us thinking every single person needs their own rent, their own car, their own toaster, their own everything,” the post reads. “Instead we're out here paying five renters for one bloodline like idiots.”

The post argues that the concept of independence has been weaponized to drive consumption. “It's not about independence, it's about profits. The more isolated we are, the more we have to buy. The system makes more money off five struggling adults than one solid household.”

Many jumped into the discussion, sharing stories of how things used to be different. “I’m old enough to remember when you could afford an apartment in much of the U.S. while making minimum wage,” one commenter wrote. “Those days are loooong gone.”

Not Everyone Can Or Should Move Out Early

Some pointed out that in many parts of the world, living with family well into adulthood is not only normal but expected. “It's definitely a U.S. thing,” one person commented. Many noted that in Mexico, Asia, Africa and even parts of Europe, it's common to stay with your family until marriage or financial stability.

Others were quick to remind readers that this narrative doesn't apply to everyone. “For those of us living with raging narcissists there was no option but to move out ASAP,” one commenter shared. Another wrote, “I would deal with living in a condemned building all over again if it meant I didn't have to deal with getting hit because someone had a bad day.”

Despite these realities, many agreed that the cultural shame around staying home needs to go. “There should be zero shame in doing what you have to do to remain sheltered,” one person said. “The shame belongs to the greedy landlords and the legislators who failed to protect affordable housing.”

A Shifting Definition Of Success

Others reflected on how the economy has shifted expectations. One person noted, “The money I make now was enough to buy three homes, three cars and have three families in 1960. I can barely afford anything now.”

Some parents even chimed in with support. “I told my daughter home is always gonna be home as long as she needs it to be,” one mom wrote. “You have to exist within society, and our society is sick.”

While there was debate around whether leaving home builds character or simply adds stress, most agreed on one thing: the old timeline no longer fits today's economic reality. “The 18 [get out] thing really only worked when a part-time job could support you entirely,” one commenter said. “That was only one generation [ago].”

Living At Home Is More Common Than People Realize

Recent data backs up these shifting attitudes. According to last year’s report by the National Center for Family & Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, the share of young adults living with their parents has significantly increased across all age groups since 2007.

In 2023, 57.1% of 18- to 24-year-olds lived in the parental home, up from 52.1% in 2007. For those aged 25-29, 21.7% were living with parents in 2023, up from 16.5% in 2007. Even among 30- to 34-year-olds, 12.1% lived at home in 2023, up from 8.4% in 2007.

As the economy continues to shift and housing affordability remains a barrier for many, more people are questioning whether independence should always mean moving out. Either way, the stigma may be losing its grip, and the data shows it's already happening.

Image: Shutterstock