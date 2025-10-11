Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her Daughter Should Be Paid $1,000 For A Job Interview. 'This Is Entitlement 101, Guaranteeing She Doesn't Get The Job'

A recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” sparked a strong reaction when a caller from Idaho asked if it was appropriate for her daughter to request reimbursement from a potential employer for a job interview trip that would cost about $1,000. Her daughter, who just graduated college, was preparing to travel for the final round of interviews after passing three earlier stages.

Asking For Reimbursement Sends The Wrong Message

The mother, Chelsea, estimated that the total cost, including airfare, Uber rides, hotel stays, meals, and three days of missed wages, would significantly impact her daughter’s budget. She wondered if it would be inappropriate to ask the company for at least partial reimbursement.

Hosts Jade Warshaw and Ken Coleman responded without hesitation.

“Yes, it would be wildly, wildly silly,” Coleman said. “Not even inappropriate. Just silly. You’re guaranteeing she doesn’t get the job.”

“The fact that you’re asking us this concerns me,” Coleman added. “This is entitlement 101. You are not entitled to your expenses for applying to a job.”

They emphasized that asking for compensation during the hiring process shows a lack of understanding of how the job market works and could easily ruin a candidate’s chances.

Coleman also expressed disbelief at the trend of parents attending interviews with their adult children, calling it a major red flag for employers.

Warshaw noted that being gracious and flexible is key when trying to land a role. “You’re already causing drama,” she said. “When opportunity knocks, you have to be ready to answer the door. That’s on you.”

Coleman joked that the question gave her indigestion, and someone in the studio even handed her a bottle of Tums during the segment. “God bless you for the question, but no, please don’t do that,” he said.

Their comments come amid broader conversations about Gen Z’s involvement in the workplace and job-seeking process.

A recent survey by ResumeTemplates.com found that 77% of Gen Zers said they brought a parent to a job interview, and 53% had a parent speak directly with hiring managers. Additionally, 45% said their parents regularly talk to their current boss, and 73% get help from their parents with work assignments.

“Parents can be supportive behind the scenes, but they shouldn’t participate directly,” ResumeTemplates’ Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre weighed in. “It not only undermines the child's credibility but also risks stunting their professional growth.”

Coleman echoed that sentiment in his advice to Chelsea. “This is you trying to win the job and you’re competing against other people. You don’t say, ‘Hey, this cost me a thousand bucks to travel here to apply.’ They’re going to go, ‘We don’t care and we don’t want you here because you’re too soft.'”

Image: Shutterstock