This Red Flag Can Prevent You From Getting Hired

CEOs, hiring managers, and recruiters look for a few key components when deciding who to hire. Each person has a different set of criteria, but avoiding red flags will give you a greater chance of landing a job.

While some executives are tight-lipped about their hiring processes, Joan Nguyen, the co-founder and CEO of childcare service provider Bumo, recently shared one of her red flags that won't get you hired.

Nguyen's red flag isn't just about the hiring process. People who possess this negative trait can put themselves at a disadvantage in their careers and personal lives.

Critical And Negative Mindsets Lose Out

The way you talk about past employers plays a role in Nguyen's hiring decisions. She explained that anyone who gives critical information or says negative things about their previous employer is a red flag. The only exception is if a hiring manager specifically asked a question that led in that direction, but Nguyen says her team doesn't do that in conversations.

No workplace is perfect, but Nguyen believes it shows a "lack of dignity and grace” if you say bad things about your former employer. It can indicate a negative mindset, and any negative or overly critical employees can poison a vibrant workplace.

Nguyen has to be extra careful since Bumo only has 12 full-time employees. A single bad employee will have a bigger impact on that team than a corporation that has hundreds of employees.

Don't Burn Bridges

Expanding your network can introduce you to new job opportunities and accelerate your career growth. However, if you burn bridges along the way, you risk losing out on progress and key partnerships.

Some people may hire you because you worked at your former employer. It's possible that the recruiter or one of their friends previously worked at your former employer's company. You don't do yourself any favors by harping about a former employer. This one red flag can negate all of the green flags you exhibit during the interview process.

Most people don't want to hear someone complain about their former employer or say negative things about them. It's best to leave those things in the past and focus on how you can make a positive impact in your current position.

Your Mindset Affects Your Future

Job candidates who say negative things about their former employers also offer a glimpse into their thoughts. If a potential hire speaks in a critical way and voices negative thoughts during the hiring process, it will likely get worse once the employee gets hired. The employee will feel more comfortable sharing negative thoughts and sharp remarks if they get through the hiring process.

A negative mindset can result in people getting fired sooner since co-workers won’t enjoy their company. This mentality can also reduce an employee's work performance and make it more difficult for them to tackle new challenges.

Bosses have to be careful about who they hire. Each new hire will impact the workplace's culture, and hiring one person requires saying no to other applicants who could have been better for the role. The red flags that can result in your application getting rejected also offer perspective on best practices and things to avoid as you live out your life.

