Man Says Girlfriend of 11 Years Cheated, Moved in With An 'Unemployed Dude,' Then Tried to Sue Him For $100K—'She Still Felt Entitled to My Income'

Breakups are messy enough without lawsuits, restraining orders, and $100,000 "settlement offers." But one man's story on the Entitled People subreddit might just redefine post-breakup audacity.

It started like a standard long-term relationship gone wrong. After 11 years together, the poster said he "found out my girlfriend was cheating on me with an unemployed dude, of all people." He admitted he wasn't rich but had provided her a comfortable life—covering most bills, weekend dates, and vacations. "She got used to that lifestyle," he wrote, "and wanted to keep living it despite cheating with a broke dude."

Once the truth came out, the entitlement apparently kicked into overdrive. The ex reportedly told him that, since he had family nearby and she didn't, he should move out but keep paying the bills "to give her and the new guy a chance to get on their feet." She even insisted on keeping his dogs—and expected him to keep paying for their food and vet bills.

Instead, he "kicked her out and kept [his] dogs." That's when things took a turn for the surreal. The ex, he claimed, decided she was still "entitled to my income." She allegedly filed for lost wages, claiming she was forced to quit her job because of him, then threatened his employer by saying "your employee's actions cost me everything" and demanded they "settle outside of court with her for $100,000." The employer's response? They reportedly filed harassment charges against her.

And still—she didn't stop. According to the post, she messaged his relatives asking them for money to "help her get on her feet," then turned to social media to plead for Cash App donations, framing it as a domestic-violence situation.

Commenters were quick to call the behavior unhinged and warned him to keep documentation. One user advised, "Keep records and recordings of everything. I wouldn't be surprised if she started making abuse allegations." The original poster replied that she already had—posting photos from a hospital and claiming he attacked her. "Luckily I have Ring cameras that showed me at home all day," he explained. "She didn't even call law enforcement. Just posted it for sympathy."

Others offered relief that he avoided a legal tie. "Thank God you didn't marry her," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Or have kids with her."

Many in the thread pointed out that, without marriage or children, she had no legal ground to demand continued financial support. And while no one online can give legal advice, the consensus was that breakups don't come with a paycheck—especially when cheating is involved.

As one commenter put it bluntly, it's a cautionary tale about the difference between generosity and obligation. Relationships may involve financial support, but entitlement doesn't survive betrayal. Or as the original poster summed it up, "I didn't mind taking care of my girlfriend—I actually liked doing it. But I feel differently about that now. The next one's gonna have to bring something to the table."

