'Your Little Ego Is So Inflated, You're Not Even Making 6 Figures Dude,' Rachel Cruze Reacts To Man Who Wants Prenup For $85K Salary

When a caller named Shelby phoned into "The Ramsey Show" with concerns about her boyfriend's request for a prenuptial agreement, things took a turn — and fast. Financial expert Rachel Cruze didn't hold back in her response, raising eyebrows with a pointed remark: "Your little ego is so inflated — you're not even making six figures, dude."

Here's what happened, and what it could mean for couples navigating finances before marriage.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Talking Marriage — and Prenups

Shelby explained she had been dating her boyfriend for about a year and that the two were beginning to talk about marriage. But as finances came up, the conversation got complicated.

Don't Miss:

Her boyfriend — an Australian working in a physically demanding job — makes about $85,000 a year, more than twice Shelby's income. He recently bought a house and, during their discussions, told her he would want to keep all finances separate, even after marriage. He also floated the idea of a prenup.

For Shelby, this sparked concerns. "I just feel not secure," she told the hosts, explaining that her boyfriend said he doesn't believe in "our money" — even in marriage.

Rachel Cruze's Strong Response

Cruze, who co-hosted this segment alongside George Kamel, reacted sharply. "You guys are about to share a bed," she said. "You’re going to have kids and share genetics that are running around in front of you like you’re sharing every other part of your life."

"And yet you have to Venmo him for Outback Steakhouse?" Kamel chimed in.

Cruze criticized the idea of separating finances entirely in a committed marriage, describing it as "a business relationship, not a romantic partnership." Cruze warned that such arrangements could lead to what she called financial infidelity, where one partner hides spending or financial habits from the other.

Trending: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Most notably, she took aim at the boyfriend's attitude, questioning why someone earning $85,000 a year would be positioning himself as the financial authority. "You're not even making six figures, dude," she said. "Get off your high horse."

George Kamel's Take

Kamel also weighed in, expressing disbelief that Shelby's boyfriend would want this level of financial separation given his income. "I thought this guy was a multimillionaire," he joked.

Kamel pointed out the power dynamics this could create: "What happens if you make more than him later on? Do you get control of the board?" he asked.

Shelby noted that her boyfriend's job is physically demanding, and she may indeed become the higher earner in the future. The current mindset, she said, made her feel like she would later resent him if the roles were reversed — something she'd rather avoid.

See Also: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

When Financial Compatibility Matters

While Cruze and Kamel took a strong stance in this particular call, their larger message may resonate with many: marriage is about unity, and that often includes shared finances.

Many couples choose different ways to manage money, whether that's joint accounts, separate accounts, or a mix of both. But according to financial experts like Cruze, what matters most is trust, transparency, and mutual respect — not just income levels or legal protections.

For Shelby, the financial disconnect may be a red flag worth paying attention to. As Cruze said, "You're already going into scorekeeping…and you're not even married yet."

Read Next: How do billionaires pay less in income tax than you? Tax deferring is their number one strategy.

Image: Shutterstock