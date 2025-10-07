Grant Cardone Says, 'If You're Born In This Country And You Ain't Rich, You Just Don't Want It' —No Excuse For Americans To Not Be Wealthy

If you're not rich, Grant Cardone says that's on you. The outspoken real estate mogul insists that the opportunities in America are too big to ignore — and anyone born here has no excuse not to take advantage of them.

In a recent Instagram video, Cardone looked straight into the camera and delivered one of his trademark challenges: "If you're born in this country and you ain't rich, you just don't want it."

He doubled down a moment later. "I don't care if you're a fireman, a policeman, a nurse, a doctor, a lawyer, construction worker, roofer, HVAC — if you're not getting rich in America, it's 'cause you don't wanna get rich, because it's here, man."

Cardone, who built a multimillion-dollar empire through real estate and sales coaching, has made a career out of bold claims that get people talking. He's called earning $400,000 a year "embarrassing" and once branded the middle class "poor with nice label." For him, shock value is a strategy — it gets attention before he pivots to his real message: stop making excuses and start chasing opportunity.

Statistically speaking, the U.S. still leads the world in wealth creation. Roughly 23.8 million Americans are millionaires, according to Statista — that's about 1 in 15 adults. And in 2024 alone, over 379,000 new millionaires were created, or more than a thousand per day, according to Reuters. Cardone's point isn't lost in those numbers: if you're born in America, there's still a bigger shot at upward mobility than almost anywhere else on earth.

In the same post, he went further, suggesting that those born in the U.S. are "allowed in any room," emphasizing how access and opportunity are built into the system. He added that even people "who don't look like me" have found ways to succeed here — underscoring that anyone, regardless of background, can build wealth if they're willing to work for it.

Of course, not everyone shares Cardone's optimism. With home prices near record highs, wages lagging inflation, and AI reshaping entire industries, many Americans say the "opportunity" he describes feels out of reach. But some platforms are trying to bridge that gap. Arrived, for example, lets users invest in fractional shares of rental homes, offering a way for everyday people to build wealth without buying entire properties outright.

Cardone's delivery might be brash, but his message lands where ambition meets reality: the American dream still exists — it's just not evenly distributed, and not everyone defines "rich" the same way.

