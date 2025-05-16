Grant Cardone Explains Why The Middle Class Is The Most Dangerous Social Class: 'They Only Take Normal Amounts Of Action And Are Average'

Grant Cardone, author of "The 10X Rule," offers the types of insights that you won't find in typical business books. He is critical of the narrative around making it to the middle class and believes people have to aim higher to be in a good financial position.

He even referred to the middle class as the most dangerous social class in his book. This comment stems from the idea that the middle class gets comfortable with their lifestyle instead of trying to push forward.

"They only take normal amounts of action and are average," Cardone explained in his book.

Cardone's views on the middle class come from his own experience as a child. He was in a middle-class household. His father passed away when he was 10 years old, and he saw his mother penny-pinch throughout his childhood and into his adult years.

Cardone broke the cycle and took his family out of the middle class, and he wants more people to do the same. These are some of the parts of Cardone's mentality that can take you out of the middle class.

Never Be Satisfied

One of the core themes in "The 10X Rule" is to never be satisfied. Cardone shares multiple stories of reaching new heights when pursuing more and putting himself in new environments. However, he also mentions a few times when he stagnated because he got satisfied and comfortable in his environment.

Always setting the bar higher and meeting new people makes it easier to pursue more ambitious goals. Cardone has even relocated multiple times just to avoid being comfortable in his environment. He was born in Louisiana but has since bounced around to San Diego, Los Angeles, and his current residence in Miami.

Take Massive Amounts Of Action

Another revolving theme in Cardone's book is that you must take massive amounts of action to get massive results. Professional athletes are a good example of this, as they have to work far harder than the average person just for the opportunity to play professionally.

We can also see this in business, since the most successful individuals tend to develop many skills and work harder than the competition. Cardone posts more on social media than the average person and does more networking than the average person. He's also written numerous books, and all of those actions are part of the reason he has been successful.

Dominate Your Industry

Cardone mentioned earlier that the middle class is average. If you seek to become above average, it is possible to break out of the middle class. However, being slightly above average may not be enough to reach the upper levels of success.

That's why Cardone advocates for dominating your industry instead of merely existing with your competitors. Cardone wants his competitors to think about him when they create their marketing strategies. He wants to live rent-free in their minds, as it would indicate that Cardone is ahead of them.

Each person has a different path to dominate their industry. There are a bunch of variables in play, but the common themes involve working harder than the competition, thinking differently, and continuing to develop new skills.

This mentality can help you break out of the middle class. Doing above-average work can lead to an above-average lifestyle and having more choices than most people.

