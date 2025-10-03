Rare Labubu Dolls Are Now Liquid Assets — Here's What That Means for Alternative Investors

The Labubu craze sweeping across Asia, Europe and North America has shown few signs of slowing, with sales of the quirky plush dolls from Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group skyrocketing in 2025.

For some collectors, the scarcity and demand for the doll with rabbit-like ears and a mischievous grin continue to push up their value, infusing them with liquidity on secondary markets that's not often seen with toy collectibles.

Drew Haines, merchandising director for the resale platform StockX, said Labubu sales keep hitting new highs. "We see things spike and fall very quickly, and when you see something steadily rising month after month after month after month, that's an indicator to us that it has staying power," he told Modern Retail, a website that tracks the reinvention of the retail industry.

Astronomical Prices for Rare Labubu Dolls

Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung designed Labubu in 2015 for the picture book series "The Monsters." Pop Mart, under license from Lung, introduced the world to Labubus in 2019. Singer and rapper Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink is often credited with helping to fuel the frenzy around the doll.

Pop Mart's marketing contributes to the intrigue by offering limited releases and selling Labubus in "blind boxes." Buyers never know the design or color of the doll until they open it up. You can only buy a Labubu doll online or pick up an online order from a Pop Mart store — if the doll isn't sold out.

Typically selling for $20 to $30, Labubus are commanding 10 to 20 times their retail value in the resale market, with the price of rare dolls reaching meteoric heights. A life-size Labubu sold at a Beijing auction for $150,000 in June 2025.

Consider some of the other prices rare Labubus have fetched at auction or online: In July, a Labubu x Vans Old Skool Vinyl Plush Doll sold for $10,585 on eBay, a Three Wise Labubu sold for $28,300 at auction in May, and the Sacai x Seventeen Labubu sold at auction for $31,250 in June.

Passing Fancy or Financial Investment?

The mania around Labubus has drawn caution signals from some, who point out that collectibles typically aren't considered liquid assets, which are assets that can easily be turned into cash.

However, others agree with Haines that the dolls have staying power for alternative investors. Labubus are tied to international literature (Nordic folk tales), and collectors are supported by large communities on social media and online platforms that make the dolls easy to trade and sell.

Collectiblepedia, a site that offers information for collectors, notes potential risks associated with Labubu dolls but says the doll shows positive signals for investors: artistic value, a global community and cross-market appeal.

While they may not be the foundation of a well-rounded portfolio, rare collectibles offer investors diversification and potential financial returns, as well as the thrill of owning a piece of a cultural phenomenon.

Labubudoll.com, a site dedicated to collectorsl, calls the Labubu doll a good investment, arguing that rare versions can double in value. The site says the value of the Vampire Labubu is up 100% in 2025, and it predicts that Labubu dolls' resale value will jump 20% in 2025.

How to Invest in Labubu Dolls

Labubudoll.com says to invest in Labubu dolls for long-term gains. Rarity and condition are the biggest factors for investing in collectibles. Values are boosted by limited runs and dolls in mint condition. Collectors should consider buying early, storing dolls well and selling smart.

In July, Lori Verderame, an expert appraiser from the History and Discovery Channel, told Forbes magazine the trend of rising prices for Labubu dolls is here to stay. "Dr. Lori," as she is known, told Forbes that Labubu dolls' "unique look and general appeal will make them a strong market collectible for years to come."

