Labubu collectible plush toys have attracted demand from consumers around the world, alongside interest from celebrities and investors, including Kevin O'Leary.

The popularity of the toys have helped boost the stock of retailer Pop Mart POPMFPMRTY and also the wealth of the retailer's founder.

What Happened: First introduced years ago, Labubus have soared in popularity in the past year, first in Asia and then in other parts of the world.

With blind bags and limited-edition Labubus, investors and collectors have paid top dollar to get the character that they want.

The demand has helped Pop Mart shares soar 250% year-to-date in 2025.

With an ownership stake of 48.7% of Pop Mart, founder and CEO Wang Ning has also experienced soaring wealth. The Pop Mart founder is now worth $26.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Wang's wealth is up $18.8 billion in 2025, the ninth largest year-to-date gain of any of the world's richest individuals.

Ranking as the 85th richest person in the world, Wang's wealth is up 244.2% from $7.7 billion in 2024. His position on the Bloomberg rankings has gone from 400th to 85th, according to Business Insider.

Ranking 85th on the list, Wang is now richer than many people in the world, including these names likely familiar with investors.

99. Peter Thiel

103. Stan Kroenke

104. John Menard

109. David Tepper

141. Steve Cohen

153. Charles Schwab

156. Ray Dalio

More gains for Pop Mart stock will see Ning's wealth increase.

What's Next: Pop Mart reported first-half revenue of $1.9 billion, which was up more than triple year-over-year. The company's operating profits were also up triple digits.

The company expects to have full-year revenue of more than $4 billion. New growth items for the company include expanding store count in the U.S., expanding to other markets and the launch of mini Labubus, as reported by Reuters.

Pop Mart is looking to expand in the Middle East, Central Europe, Central America and South America, according to the report.

"I think for overseas markets we're still very positive, and we also believe there's still very broad space for growth," Wang said in August.

Pop Mart has nearly 40 stores in the U.S. with Wang saying "rapid store openings" will occur in the country over the next two years, including 10 more stores expected by the end of 2025.

On Thursday, the new mini Labubus went on sale online in China and sold out quickly. The toys will launch in retail locations in China on Friday and also online in other markets such as the U.S. on Friday.

The new dolls are priced at around $11 each in China. In the U.S., the new dolls will be priced at $22.99.

