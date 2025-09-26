He Cycled Through 11 Cars In 11 Years. The 'Absurd Payments' Were Justified By, 'I Work Hard So I Deserve This'

A 34-year-old husband and father of twin boys says he’s finally breaking free from a long-running financial pattern: buying new vehicles he couldn't afford. From 2014 to this year, he bought 11 cars, almost all with “absurd payments.”

“I have always loved nice vehicles. Always thought, ‘I work hard for my money so I deserve this,'” he wrote in a recent Reddit post. “Deserve what exactly? Years of crippling debt and wasting money on depreciating ‘assets’?”

Don't Miss:

A Turning Point For His Family

The poster said he and his wife bring in $9,100 a month after taxes but were barely saving any money. “Embarrassing, and it’s my fault,” he wrote. The financial wake-up call came when he decided to trade in his 2024 Bronco Raptor, which came with a $1,000 monthly payment and $66,000 still owed, for a paid-off 2014 Jeep Wrangler with 138,000 miles. His wife drives a 2019 Nissan Altima that has been paid off since 2020.

They’ve now paid off all non-mortgage debt, including his wife's student loans. With only a $1,400 mortgage left, the family plans to build a six-month emergency fund. “Doing what is right for my family feels better than having some fancy black hole in the driveway,” he said. “The borrower is truly slave to the lender not just with money, but with your soul.”

While many Reddit users applauded the post and offered encouragement, the Jeep purchase sparked a heated debate.

“Terrible decision making all around,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “You bought a Jeep with 138k miles? Why? Lmao.”

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

But others backed him, saying the Jeep may not be perfect, but it’s better than drowning in car payments. “It could blow up and still not cost me $1,000 per month for the next 84 months,” he replied.

Some shared similar stories of car addiction and lifestyle inflation. One said, “Driving a brand new Corvette at 17 was cool at the time, but it kinda ruined me in some regards. I had to keep up even though I don’t make daddy’s money.”

Others praised his decision to finally take control. “I commend you for making this decision. It's not easy and you'll be better off for it,” one said. “You made a terrible choice in the Jeep. I hope it works out for you, but there are much more dependable vehicles out there.”

See Also: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Beyond the car debate, the post struck a nerve with users reflecting on broader financial behaviors. Several noted that a $1,000 car payment on top of a $9,100 net income points to larger spending issues.

"You've got $6,000 a month unaccounted for," one commenter said. "Hate to break it to you, but the car is nowhere near the only issue here."

The poster agreed: "We are making other changes as well, but this was a big step for me in eliminating a pattern of pure reckless eternal debt."

Looking ahead, he said their next step is building a six-month emergency fund. He hopes to eventually get a nice vehicle again, but only if he can pay cash. For now, financial freedom is the reward: “The weight that has already been lifted off of my shoulders is invigorating.”

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock