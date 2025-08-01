Most People Today Have Car Payments, But One Owner Now Asks What Few Even Think About: What's The Longest You've Gone Without One?

A Reddit user with just a year left on their car loan asked a simple but revealing question: “What's the longest you've owned a vehicle without a payment post-financing?”

The post, shared to r/MiddleClassFinance, quickly exploded with responses—many of them pushing back hard against the idea that a car payment is just a fact of life.

The Debt-Free Driving Club Is Bigger Than You Think

The original poster explained they drive a 2016 subcompact SUV with 131,000 miles and are looking forward to paying off the $460-per-month loan. But people around them keep suggesting they trade it in for something new. “Their logic is ‘you'll always have a car payment aside from a few months to a year of your life at a time,'” they wrote. “I don't want to believe this.”

Turns out, most commenters don't either.

“Who's telling you this?” one person replied. “I'm in my mid-forties and only on my second car in my entire life. I pay cash and run them until the wheels fall off.”

Another added, “Car payments are a plague on the middle class.”

A common theme emerged: many Redditors have avoided payments for years, sometimes decades, and they strongly encourage others to do the same. One person said they haven't had a car payment since 2007, and another bragged about 21 years payment-free.

Repairs Vs. Payments

People emphasized that even when repairs come up, they're often still cheaper than starting a new loan.

“Repairs are part of life. My current car has 190K miles on it and repairs certainly have been more frequent, probably about $1,000-$1,500 per year,” one person wrote. “That pales in comparison to a probably minimum $300-400/month car payment, plus increased insurance and registration costs and depreciation.”

Others pointed out that learning basic maintenance can help a car last much longer without needing a mechanic for everything.

Keep The Car, Pay Yourself

Many offered the same advice: keep driving the car and bank the monthly payment instead.

“You've already built your lifestyle around that car payment,” one commenter said. “So don't change that when the loan ends—just direct the payment to a car savings account.”

Several people claimed to have saved tens of thousands of dollars doing just that. One person calculated they had saved $30,000 over five years, which grew to about $45,000 after investing it.

Status, Marketing And Pressure

Many pointed out how marketing and social pressure make people think they need a new car.

“It's a weird sentiment that people have,” one commenter said. “They feel like they need to upgrade cars like they upgrade their phone every year.”

Another recalled coworkers who judged them for driving an older car. Most of them later complained about BMW repair bills or being upside down on their loan. Eventually, they started “seeing the light.”

A few people defended having more than one vehicle per household, citing convenience, family needs or job-related demands. But even those voices often admitted they preferred to avoid payments when possible.

Commenters were nearly unanimous that trading in a nearly paid-off car for a new loan just to avoid repairs is financially backward.

“These people in your ear are destined to stay poor and in the middle class forever,” one wrote. “Constant car loans are one of the biggest drains on middle-class wealth there is.”

In short, the thread became a massive vote of confidence in long-term car ownership, deferred gratification, and resisting peer pressure.

Image: Shutterstock