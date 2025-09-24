'I Don't Have Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars,' Says Elon Musk's 21-Year-Old Daughter Who Lives With Roommates To Save On Rent

Vivian Wilson, daughter of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, said she lives with three roommates in Los Angeles because it is "cheaper" and she often worries about money.

"People assume I have a lot of money. I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal," the 21-year-old told New York magazine recently. Despite being the oldest of Musk's 14 children, Wilson said she does not benefit financially from his fortune and is working to build her own path.

Don't Miss:

Growing Up In A High-Profile Family

Wilson was born to Musk and fantasy novelist Justine Wilson. After their divorce, she attended several schools, including Crossroads in Santa Monica, where she graduated in the same class as actress Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin. She described the environment as "exactly what you'd expect of a private high school filled with nepo babies," saying she felt like an outsider.

Her relationship with Musk deteriorated after she came out as transgender at 16. In 2022, she petitioned a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name and gender, writing in the filing, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Public Rift And Media Attention

The rift became public when Musk commented on her transition in interviews. In an interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson in July 2024, Musk said his daughter had been "killed by the woke mind virus."

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Wilson responded on a Threads post later that month writing: "Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead." She later told NBC News that her father was "quick to anger," "uncaring," and "narcissistic."

Author Walter Isaacson, in his 2023 biography of Musk, detailed how the strained relationship shaped some of the billionaire's public stances. Meanwhile, Wilson told New York magazine she gets a lot of hate in her direct messages, including "disgusting, unhinged things" about her body.

Choosing Independence And New Goals

Despite the scrutiny, Wilson has taken steps to distance herself from her father's reputation. According to New York magazine, she enrolled in colleges in Quebec and Tokyo, pursuing language studies before returning to Los Angeles.

See Also: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

"College is expensive. I don't have that inheritance," she said, explaining why she lives with roommates and saves where possible.

She is currently focused on building a career, exploring opportunities in modeling and brand partnerships. She has appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue and worked with gender-inclusive clothing brands like "Boy Smells" and "Wildfang."

Searching For Normalcy

"I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," Wilson said, adding that she does not aspire to extreme wealth.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock