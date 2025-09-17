Jason Kelce Confesses to Losing 'All My Money' Gambling in New Orleans—'It Was a Bigger Bloodbath Than the Game'

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's luck ran out at the Super Bowl LIX festivities in February in New Orleans.

While Jason's brother Travis suffered a tough defeat on the field, Jason faced his own "bloodbath" — at a craps table in a casino next door.

Jason, who said he'd had a winning streak gambling during the previous year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, thought his good fortune would continue, but he was mistaken.

"I lost all my money at the casino," Jason said during a conversation with Travis on the "New Heights" podcast. "It was a bigger bloodbath than the game."

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Kevin O'Leary Loves ‘Wonderful Recurring Cash Flows' — These Small Industrial Assets Deliver Just That

Although Jason didn't disclose how much he lost, it was clear he regretted it.

"I normally don't go to the casino — it's just handing them money," he said.

Travis, the famed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who's engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, also likes to gamble. He told his brother that he doesn't do anything by the book and he might just go live in a casino for a month.

"If there's any chance that I can make more money than what I put down, I'm doing it," he said.

While the banter between the brothers was good-natured, it was indicative of the allure of gambling — a blend of risk and the possibility of a life-changing reward.

As NFL stars, it's likely the Kelce brothers can afford to lose some money now and then. But for the rest of us, it might have more dire consequences.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Most Americans, 85%, have at least tried gambling at some point in their lives, and 60% have done so in the past year, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

While most people gamble responsibly, a small percentage run into trouble. About 1% of U.S. adults, or 2.5 million people, have a severe gambling problem, according to the NCPG. Another 2% to 3% have mild or moderate issues with gambling.

The Kelce brothers aren't the only elite athletes known to gamble. NBA legend Michael Jordan and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. are both known for their love of casinos.

But when it comes to betting and sports, it's not just casinos that attract athletes.

Baseball and basketball have seen their fair share of sports betting scandals involving star players.

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

One of the most famous cases involved Pete Rose. The baseball legend agreed to a lifetime ban after an investigation revealed he'd placed several bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win while he was playing for and managing the team from 1985 to 1987. The ban made him ineligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he died before an appeal could be granted.

While professional athletes face serious consequences for gambling, a growing number of people are dealing with the mental health fallout from sports betting.

Gambling addiction hotlines are seeing a massive surge in demand. The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates the risk of gambling addiction rose by 30% between 2018 and 2021. The organization also saw a roughly 45% increase in calls to its help line between 2021 and 2022.

While high-profile athletes like the Kelce brothers may be able to absorb significant financial losses, their casual approach to gambling can obscure the destructive consequences other people may face.

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock