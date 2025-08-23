My Husband Gets Social Security — Can I Collect A Spousal Benefit At 59 After 20 Years As A Stay-at-Home Mom?

If you've been a stay-at-home parent and your spouse is already collecting Social Security retirement benefits, you may be wondering when — or if — you can claim a spousal benefit. A question on Reddit raised this exact concern: a 59-year-old woman asked if she could begin collecting spousal benefits now that her 67-year-old husband is receiving Social Security.

The answer depends on a few key rules about age, eligibility, and timing.

Spousal Benefits Start at Age 62 — With Exceptions

According to the Social Security Administration, a spouse can only begin collecting retirement-based spousal benefits at age 62 or older. The only exception is if the spouse is caring for a qualifying child who is either under 16 or receiving disability benefits.

Since the Reddit poster noted she does not have a qualifying child, she cannot start collecting at 59 — even though her husband is already receiving his retirement benefits.

How Much Can a Spouse Receive?

The maximum spousal benefit is up to 50% of the worker's primary insurance amount, or PIA, which is essentially the benefit they are entitled to at their full retirement age.

However, claiming early — at 62 instead of waiting until full retirement age — results in a reduced benefit. For example, if the worker's full benefit is $1,600 per month, the spousal benefit would be $800 at FRA. If the spouse claims three years early, the reduction could lower that benefit to about $600 per month, or 37.5% of the worker's PIA.

What About the Spouse's Own Work Record?

Taking a break from work — 20 year to be a stay-at-home mom in the Redditor's case — doesn't automatically disqualify you from your own Social Security benefits. The Reddit poster mentioned that she worked for many years before staying at home full-time with her children. Her earnings then could produce a benefit higher than her spousal benefit.



The SSA will always pay whichever benefit is greater: your own retirement benefit or your spousal benefit — but not both.

Special Case: Survivor Benefits

One Reddit commenter also pointed out an important distinction: if the working spouse passes away, the surviving spouse may qualify for widow's benefits as early as age 60. Unlike regular spousal benefits, survivor benefits are based on the deceased spouse's full benefit amount, not just half.

Will My Husband's Benefit Be Reduced?

Another question the Reddit poster asked is whether applying for a spousal benefit reduces the amount her husband already receives. The answer is no — a spousal benefit does not lower your spouse's Social Security retirement benefit. Both are paid separately based on Social Security rules.

The Bottom Line

For the Reddit poster — and others in a similar situation — the key takeaway is that age matters. At 59, you're too young to collect spousal benefits unless you're caring for a qualifying child. Once you reach 62, you'll have the option, though your benefit will be permanently reduced if you don't wait until full retirement age.

If you also have a work history, it's worth checking your own projected benefit through the SSA's online calculator to see which option provides more income. And for personalized guidance, speaking with a financial advisor or contacting the SSA directly can help ensure you make the best decision for your retirement.

Image: Imagn Images