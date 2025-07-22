He Lost His Wife — And Now He's Been Waiting Over 6 Months For Her Social Security Benefits

When his wife passed away in early January, a Maryland man knew he'd eventually have to apply for her Social Security survivor benefits. What he didn't expect was that more than six months later, he'd still be waiting.

A relative shared his story on Reddit, hoping someone might have advice. The post quickly drew attention from others who'd gone through similar delays — or were currently stuck in the same situation.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Months of Phone Calls, But Still No Benefits

The man's wife had worked for years as a family physician, and her Social Security record meant her benefits were higher than his. After she died, Social Security stopped paying her monthly benefit — which is routine. But when he called in March to apply for survivor benefits, he was told to wait for a letter with an appointment time.

That letter never came.

Instead, he got another letter asking for her death certificate, which he sent in. Then: silence. He followed up in May and was told, again, to keep waiting.

Eventually, after more back-and-forth and advice from online commenters, his relative called the local office and asked for a supervisor. That's when they learned an appointment had been scheduled — for late June — but the notice never arrived.

And the next available appointment? Not until September.

Thankfully, a cancellation opened up, and he was finally offered a slot that same week. But on the day of the appointment, the office never called. It turned out he'd been mistakenly scheduled for an in-person visit, even though he was told it would be by phone. His relative said they planned to go down to the office in person next.

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Survivor Benefits: What They Are, and Who Can Apply

Social Security offers survivor benefits to certain family members of workers who've died — including spouses, ex-spouses, children, and even dependent parents in some cases. Spouses are usually eligible starting at age 60 — or 50 if disabled — and they'll need to apply directly to the Social Security Administration to receive monthly payments.

Funeral homes often report deaths to SSA, but that's just the first step. Surviving spouses still have to submit paperwork and meet eligibility rules.

Why Are Delays So Common Right Now?

Unfortunately, this situation isn't unusual this year. Social Security offices across the country are dealing with severe staffing shortages and long appointment wait times. The agency has gone through major organizational changes and has said it plans to reduce its workforce by about 14% — many of these cuts have already taken place. Many local employees have also been reassigned to national call centers, which leaves fewer people available to meet with the public.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

What Can You Do If You’re Stuck?

If you or someone you love is having trouble applying for survivor benefits, here are a few steps that might help:

Call the local office directly and ask to speak with a supervisor.

Walk in without an appointment. Some Reddit users said this worked better than waiting.

Reach out to your U.S. Senator or Representative. Their staff may be able to help move things along.

Check SSA.gov for updates if the person has an online account.

A System Under Pressure

The family in this case said they don't blame the Social Security staff — they know the workers are overwhelmed. But the delays have been draining, especially after everything the widower went through while caring for his wife in her final months.

For people depending on these benefits to pay bills or stay afloat, delays like these aren't just frustrating — they can be financially devastating.

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Imagn Images