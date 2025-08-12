High Earners Share The Five Hottest Industries For Future Wealth—And They're Not What You Think

Switching careers can result in a higher income and allow you to develop new skills. However, some careers have more promising growth trajectories than others. Looking at changes in supply and demand for various products and services can help you find promising careers, but why guess when the high earners will just tell you?

A bunch of high earners debated which industries are growing the fastest, and five industries came out on top. These were some of the top picks.

Today's Best Finance Deals

AI Governance

One of the top commenters works in cybersecurity and said that corporate AI governance is a growing industry. Other commenters agreed and cited the growth of Deep Fake technology as the main culprit. Deep Fake technology makes believable videos of people saying and doing things that they didn't actually say or do.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

The Redditor believes AI governance and cybersecurity will grow in the foreseeable future. Artificial intelligence makes it easier for hackers to infiltrate databases, and that requires more defense. Corporate AI governance is one component of the cybersecurity industry.

Robotics

One Redditor mentioned robotics as a high-growth industry that can replace blue-collar jobs. Tesla's humanoid robots are projected to be available in 2026, and the widespread adoption of this technology can create more jobs.

Labor shortages and rising costs can also prompt businesses to invest in robots to replace labor. Many businesses can benefit from robots, and that results in a large addressable market. Elon Musk believes Tesla's TSLA humanoid robots can drive more than $10 trillion in revenue.

Trending: These five entrepreneurs are worth $223 billion – they all believe in one platform that offers a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends

Nursing

Most nursing jobs aren't optimal for work-life balance, but nursing shortages and the ongoing trend of boomers getting older paint a promising future for the industry. The Redditor who suggested nursing also said that there is no way to automate the industry. While tech can enhance the industry, nurses will always be needed.

Incomes vary for nurses based on location, position, and other factors. One Redditor said that nursing doesn't qualify as a high-earning position, but another commenter said that nurses in their city can earn more than $200,000 per year if they work overtime.

Luxury Service Industry

Another commenter also mentioned nursing but opted to include the "Luxury Service" industry as well. The high earner explained that more people have been contracting and employing people to perform everyday tasks.

See Also: Bill Gates Warned About Water Scarcity. This Award-Winning Device Just Might Fix It — And You Can Invest Early

These tasks include washing and folding laundry, cooking meals, and planning vacations. It's harder to establish a full-time income in these industries since it will require some entrepreneurial skill. However, people can get started in any part of the luxury service industry as a side hustle and scale it over time.

Health, Wellness, And Fitness

One high earner mentioned health, wellness, and fitness as promising opportunities. People want to eat healthier and have accountability for their wellness and fitness. The industry presents many opportunities to grow, and you can end up with recurring clients.

This industry can work well for people who want to start local businesses. You can start with your zip code, win over clients, and get referrals. Then, you can expand into the next zip code. Some people work in the gym as personal trainers and use that experience to start their own fitness business.

Read Next: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Image: Shutterstock