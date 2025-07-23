Dave Ramsey Says He Tips Well, But Draws The Line At The iPad Spin. He Calls It A Guilt Trip That's 'Nickel-And-Diming You To Death'

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey says he’s generous with tipping, but there’s one thing he won’t do: tip when an iPad screen is flipped at him.

“You can flip that screen at me all you want. I’m not tipping,” Ramsey said in a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show.” However, the hosts went into the nitty-gritty.

Tipping Expectations Vs. Guilt Trips

The discussion started with a listener’s question about when tipping is appropriate in today’s world, especially for people who aren’t yet financially secure. Co-host Jade Warshaw chimed in first, saying tipping has changed a lot since the pandemic.

“I definitely feel like since the pandemic, tipping has kind of gone into the stratosphere,” Warshaw said, adding that people now face tipping fatigue.

Ramsey agreed, emphasizing the difference between genuine service and what he views as passive attempts to squeeze out extra money. “This spin the iPad around is not an exchange,” he said. “It’s a manipulation. I got zero obligations.”

Both Warshaw and Ramsey agreed that restaurant servers, hair stylists, and other hands-on service workers deserve tips—and good ones.

“Whenever you’re in a restaurant situation where you’re sitting down, you’re placing an order, there’s somebody attending to your table, you should always tip,” Warshaw said. She personally tips 22% and suggests at least 18% as a baseline.

Ramsey added, “Tipping falls in the bucket with generosity. I overdo it to the point that my wife cringes.”

When Tipping Isn’t Required

But for counter service, the expectations change. Ramsey said he doesn’t tip at places like Starbucks SBUX or Chick-fil-A. “I’m driving through, you’re handing me the Jesus chicken out and I’m gone,” he said.

And when he picks up food himself? Still no tip. “I drove. I walked in the rain, got the queso, got in the truck, went to the house. No, we don’t tip that,” he said.

He also criticized guilt-based donation requests at checkout lines. “Do you want to give to the wounded pet association or something? No. If I wanted to give to the wounded pet association, I would have already given them money.”

Ramsey said he refuses to tack it onto his grocery total just so the store can claim the charitable credit.

But Generosity Still Matters

Despite drawing hard lines, Ramsey emphasized kindness toward workers who are actually providing a service.

He tips hotel housekeeping $20 per day, not just at the end of a stay. He tips valets up front and sometimes again when picking the car back up. And he encourages people to tip delivery drivers well, especially if they say they’re working to get out of debt.

“They’re bringing you food in the rain while you’re sitting on your butt. So double their tip, man,” he said.

Warshaw agreed. “When you go to actual restaurants, I feel like, if you can’t afford to leave a nice tip, you shouldn’t go,” she said. “No, that’s for sure. Because those people are working for tips,” Ramsey added.

In the end, Ramsey says tipping should be based on real service and not social pressure. “It’s nickel-and-diming you to death,” he said of the guilt-based tactics.

