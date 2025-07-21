Here Are 7 Habits Rich People Use To Build And Maintain Wealth — How Many Are Part Of Your Routine?

Being rich isn't about having a six-car garage. It's about having habits that quietly, steadily build wealth while everyone else is upgrading phones and wondering where their paycheck went.

These seven habits come up again and again among millionaires. And none of them require a windfall or a finance degree—just consistency and discipline.

1. Pay Yourself First

Before bills, before brunch, before that "treat yourself" impulse—wealthy people pay themselves first. That means setting up automatic transfers into investment or savings accounts as soon as income hits the bank.

Kiplinger reports that this is one of the most common habits among the wealthy. It's not about how much—it's about doing it first. Whether it's 10%, 20%, or even $100 a month, they treat savings like a non-negotiable expense.

2. Live Well Below Their Means

Warren Buffett is worth over $140 billion, but he still lives in the Omaha house he bought in 1958 for $31,500. And yes, he still drives a 2014 Cadillac with hail damage. That's not branding—it's behavior.

According to the Dave Ramsey's National Study of Millionaires, which surveyed over 10,000 U.S. millionaires, 94% said they live on less than they make. Nearly one-third drove Toyotas or Hondas. Only 8% drove luxury vehicles like Lexus. The message? People who look rich often aren't—and the people who are rich aren't trying to prove it.

3. Invest Early and Automatically

Rich people don't wait to "feel ready" to invest. They start early, keep going, and let time do the heavy lifting. It's boring. It's reliable. And it works.

Tom Corley, who spent five years studying 233 self-made millionaires, found that Saver-Investors—the largest group in his research—took an average of 32 years to reach millionaire status. They didn't make their money in some big event. They made it in monthly deposits and compound interest.

4. Build Multiple Streams of Income

If one paycheck stops, most people panic. Wealthy people don't have to. That's because many of them don't rely on just one income stream.

Corley's research found that 65% of self-made millionaires had at least three income sources. This might include rental properties, dividends, a side business, or freelance consulting. Forbes also highlights income diversification as one of the top traits of financially resilient entrepreneurs. The takeaway? Multiple streams don't just add income—they lower risk.

5. Read More Than You Scroll

Warren Buffett reportedly spends 80% of his daily reading—annual reports, newspapers, books, not memes. That level of reading isn't necessary for everyone, but the habit of ongoing learning absolutely is.

Wealthy people tend to prioritize books, financial education, and news that helps them make better decisions. That includes biographies, investment guides, and business strategy—not reality TV recaps.

6. Practice Ruthless Self-Control

If there's one trait that shows up over and over again in millionaire behavior, it's this: they're exceptionally good at telling themselves "not yet." That kind of discipline isn't just financial—it's psychological.

The connection isn't just observational. The famous Stanford Marshmallow Experiment in the 1970s tested children's ability to delay gratification—offering them one marshmallow now or two if they waited. Years later, the kids who waited scored higher in SATs, had better health outcomes, and managed stress more effectively.

Sound familiar?

Self-made millionaires—according to Corley's research—display a long-term mindset in almost every area of life. They set goals and chip away at them. They don't chase overnight wins. They don't need to impress anyone today if it means sacrificing tomorrow. And they're incredibly consistent.

They're also far more likely to avoid debt traps, skip luxury purchases, and stick to budgets. Ramsey Solutions found that nearly all of the 10,000 millionaires surveyed avoided credit card debt altogether—and most avoided new car loans too. Not because they couldn't afford them, but because they didn't want the financial drag.

7. Protect What They've Built

The wealthy aren't just focused on earning more—they're focused on not losing what they already have. That means estate plans, legal structures, insurance policies, emergency funds, and tax strategies.

As Kiplinger notes, wealth protection is one of the most crucial elements of personal finance. One lawsuit or unexpected medical bill can wipe out years of progress. The rich avoid that by planning like something will go wrong—and being ready for it.

None of these habits are magic. They're just boring on purpose. But stacked together over time? They're what separate the rich from the restless.

So the real question isn't whether these habits work—it's whether you're using them.

Image: Shutterstock