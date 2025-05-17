Vincent Chan Shares Tricks People Use To Appear Richer Than Their Friends: 'You're Not Behind'

It's easy to feel behind when people show off their highlights on social media. Financial guru Vincent Chan recently dissected this trend and how people appear richer than they actually are.

Knowing how people appear rich is important because breaking facades can take you out of the "Keeping up with the Joneses" cycle. Instead of comparing wealth based on how your friends appear, Chan recommends focusing on your finances. He even offers an optimistic thought to keep in mind.

"You're not behind," Chan assured his followers.

These are the ways people appear richer than their friends, according to Chan.

Most Americans Take On Debt To Look Rich

Most people use credit card debt to appear richer than they are. High credit card debt allows people to buy luxury items, and if they display those items, they may appear wealthy. However, that isn't actual wealth.

Chan explains that the average American has $7,000 in unpaid credit card debt. Looking nice doesn't necessarily translate into good finances. Chan mentions that most millionaires drive cheap cars and wear normal clothing.

Becoming a millionaire involves saving money and making good financial decisions over the long run. Even though these people can afford luxury items without going into debt, many of them avoid those purchases because of their financial habits.

Not Knowing What You Want In Life Can Pull You Into The Fake Wealth Web

Many people compare themselves with others. They view other people as a benchmark for their success, but many of those comparisons come down to material goods. It's part of why the phrase "Keeping up with the Joneses" has been used for more than 100 years.

If someone in a friend group has a luxury handbag, other people in that friend group will follow suit. Chan says you can avoid this cycle by developing a clear vision for your life and knowing what you want.

Having meaningful life goals allows you to compete against yourself instead of comparing others and using them as benchmarks to gauge your success.

Don't Put Too Much Thought On Visible Spending

Visible spending is another trait of people who look rich but aren't actually wealthy. It can feel like someone is ahead of you if they drive in a luxury car and have the latest iPhone model. However, real wealth comes down to invisible details like your bank account, stock portfolio, financial security, and peace of mind.

You don't know someone's account balance, and visible spending doesn't mean that a person has money to spend. Some people go deep into credit card debt to create the facade of wealth. That's why it is important to silently build wealth and not feel the need to show it off.

People who show off the most and talk the loudest rarely have actual wealth. As Chan mentioned earlier, most millionaires look like ordinary people and have no desire to flex their finances.

