Elon Musk's Father Says He Warned His Son Against Going Into Politics – 'He's Not a Very Good Politician At All'

Tesla TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk's controversial stint at President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency ended in May, but debate persists over what he gained or lost, and how it affected his businesses.

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, recently told Sky News that he warned his son against taking part in politics, given both his nature and the realities of political life.

"He's a very straightforward person," the senior Musk said. "He's not terribly complicated at all. He's not a very good conversationalist. He's not a very good politician at all."

Errol, who often publicly criticizes his billionaire son, said that politics has no boundaries and called it the "deepest pool of human endeavor."

"As I explained to him as well, that politics is a swimming pool that hasn’t got a bottom, it hasn’t got sides. No matter which way you go, you are never gonna get to the edge," Errol added.

The two Musks have a strained relationship. In 2017, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Elon called his father a ‘terrible human being.’

"My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil," he said at the time.

Earlier this year, Errol criticized Elon's parenting during the "Wide Awake" podcast, saying he "hasn't been a good dad."

"He hasn't got the gift of the gab and apart from that, he likes the idea that everyone who works for him must be an A student," Errol said. "And of course, when you work in government you can’t have that."

Tesla shares are down 14% so far this year as the company's EV deliveries continue to plunge globally. In May, Tesla sales fell for the fifth consecutive month in Britain, Germany, and Italy.

Wells Fargo recently said in a note that Tesla shares could drop 60% amid weak deliveries and rising competition. Analyst Colin Langan said Tesla's global deliveries in May fell 23% year over year and added that the company's potential tailwinds, such as autonomous driving, are not likely to offset its delivery declines.

"Most investor attention is directed at the June 12th Austin Robotaxi deployment. We doubt the likely limited debut will be enough to overshadow the poor fundamentals," Langan said. He has a $120 price target for the stock.

